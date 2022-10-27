RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a street sweeper and a pedestrian that occurred on Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Ave. for a vehicle crash with a personal injury around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Upon arrival, Police said officers found an adult male victim injured in the right southbound lanes. After investigating, police said the man had been hit by a street sweeper while he was crossing the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The driver of the street sweeper stayed on the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671.