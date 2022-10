A man who was hit by a car in the Libbie Market parking lot Thursday morning was taken to the hospital. (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was hit by a car in a Richmond grocery store parking lot Thursday morning was taken to the hospital.

Police said officers responded to the crash at the Libbie Market parking lot, located off Libbie Avenue, around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Richmond Fire Department was called in to assist.

There is no current status on the pedestrian’s injuries. Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and was uninjured in the crash.