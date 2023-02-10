RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one man being hospitalized.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, officers responded to the 1500 block of East 21st Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man who had driven a short distance from the scene. Police found the man with an apparent gunshot wound and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate and there are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613.