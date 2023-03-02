RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in Richmond’s East End that resulted in a man being hospitalized.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, officers were called to the 2300 block of North 23rd Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Ahnstrom at 804-646-3913.