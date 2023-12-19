RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot in South Richmond overnight.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 19, officers were called to the 2100 block of Harwood Street for a reported shooting.
Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to call 804-646-5112.