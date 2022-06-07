RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in Richmond’s East End resulted in one man being hospitalized Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11:44 a.m., police responded to a call for a person shot in the 1900 block of Redd Street in Mosby Court.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police reported that the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred just hours after a man was shot and killed in Gilpin Court.

Anyone with further information about this is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.