RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in the area of Gilpin Court.

At around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Richmond City Police Department.