RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot near the Mosby Court area of Richmond on Wednesday, according to the Richmond Police Department.

At about 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 3, the department received a call about a shooting on the 2200 block of Redd Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who appeared to have been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is still under investigation. If you know anything about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Richmond Police.

