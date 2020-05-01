1  of  2
Man in critical condition after house fire in Richmond

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities said Friday that a man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was found during a second search of a Richmond home that caught on fire.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Duffton Road around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a house fire in the area. 8News at the scene learned that emergency crews were doing CPR on the man outside of the home before an ambulance was able to transport him to the hospital.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

