Man in his 20s shot to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was killed early Friday morning.

According to authorities, Marquis Bowles was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Deforrest Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A boy in his teens was also transported to a local hospital from an area nearby the scene of Bowles’ death. Detectives have determined that the two incidents are related.

If you have any information, call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 363-0878 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.