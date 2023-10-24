RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Chamberlayne Avenue.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and West Brookland Park Boulevard at around 2:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they got there, the officers found a man who reported being struck by a vehicle, and the driver stayed at the scene following the crash. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 840-646-5112.