RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not released any information regarding any possible suspects. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.