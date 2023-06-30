RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond’s East End Friday morning.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of North 21st Street around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information regarding a possible suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.