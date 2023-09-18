RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Carolina Avenue in Richmond’s Northside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a report of gunfire came in at 5:13 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. When the responding officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Richmond Police did not release any information regarding a possible suspect.

This shooting is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.