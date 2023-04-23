RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in Richmond’s Northside near the Henrico County line.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of North Avenue at around 4:17 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.