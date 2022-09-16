RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who is currently in the hospital after a recent shooting at Belle Isle has had his injuries reclassified, according to Richmond Police.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, officers were called to the footbridge at Belle Isle for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers reportedly located an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, those injuries have now been downgraded to non-life-threatening.

Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective C. Weaver at 804-646-6030.