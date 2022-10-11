RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is investigating after a man in Richmond arrived at a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.

At 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, a 911 called was placed reporting a shooting at the 5300 block of Warwick Road in Richmond.

When Richmond Police arrived, officers could not find a victim. A short time later, a male victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man’s injuries are life threatening.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.