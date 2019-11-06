Man in prison for killing Virginia trooper pleads not guilty to federal gun charge

Travis Ball was sentenced to 36 years in prison last year for the 2017 murder of Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter. On Wednesday, Ball pleaded not guilty in federal court to a firearm charge.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Travis Ball was sentenced to 36 years in prison last year for the 2017 murder of Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter. On Wednesday, Ball pleaded not guilty in federal court to a firearm charge.

Ball was indicted on Sept. 17 for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is being accused of possessing a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol used to kill Walter on May 26, 2017.

Authorities said Ball fatally shot Walter during a traffic incident in Mosby Court in May 2017. Ball fled the scene and was arrested after an overnight manhunt.

Walter, a husband with three children, was known in the Powhatan community as a wrestling coach dedicated to bettering the lives of local kids.

Ball requested a trial by jury on Wednesday.

