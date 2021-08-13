Man injured after car overturns on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a car that was overturned on I-95 south of the Chamberlayne Road exit early this morning.

State police said the driver, a man from Richmond, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. The passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Richmond, was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries.

The investigation revealed that the SUV was headed north when it ran off the road to the right, went up the embankment and struck a small tree. The SUV then struck the guardrail, then overran the guardrail and overturned.

The investigation continues.

