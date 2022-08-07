RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was injured in Richmond on Sunday morning after a reported shooting.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of W. Graham Road at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Richmond Police is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.