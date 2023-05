RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was injured on Friday night after a reported shooting in the Elkhardt area of Richmond.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Hull Street Road at around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26 after a shooting was reported in the area.

When officers arrived, they could not find a victim. However, shortly after they arrived a man arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Richmond Police Department is now investigating.