RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was injured after a shooting was reported in South Richmond on Wednesday evening.

Richmond Police officers were patrolling the area in the 4800 block of Warrick Road on Wednesday, May 18. At approximately 5:20 p.m., the officers responded to random gunfire near Broad Rock Park.

As they were canvassing the area, officers were then alerted that a man had walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives responded to the hospital and also identified a crime scene in the 4800 block of Warrick Road.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Jones at 804-646-5329.