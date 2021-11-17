Man injured, dog dies in overnight house fire at neighborhood near Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico emergency crews rescued a man from inside a house that was on fire in a neighborhood near Richmond International Airport overnight on Wednesday.

Crews arrived to East Berry Street around 12:30 a.m. on November 17 for a report of smoke coming from a residence.

Upon arrival, crews saw the light smoke from the front of the house. One of the occupants of the home met fire crews outside of the building and told them there was still a man inside.

Fire crews entered the house and found the man near a bedroom window. He was removed through the window and transported to the hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Crews also found two dogs in the home. One of the dogs died on scene and the other received treatment from fire personnel.

The fire began in the kitchen and was quickly extinguished, according to Henrico Fire.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s personnel are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The closed door of the bedroom where the victim was found greatly limited the spread of smoke and increased the survival chances of the man, Henrico Fire Assistant Chief John Walls said.