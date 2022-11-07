Crash near Powhite Parkway bridge in Richmond on Monday, Nov. 7 (Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Powhite Parkway bridge in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the crash took place around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, and involved a tractor-trailer that had broken down. A man involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News

Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News

Photo: Will Gonzalez, 8News

The crash caused multiple travel lanes to close, resulting in traffic backups.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.