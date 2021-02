RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a second alarm fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out at Imperial Plaza, a senior housing facility at 1715 Bellevue Avenue.

Upon arrival fire crews saw smoke coming from the 8th floor. One man was taken to a local hospital after being located in a room on fire.

No one else was injured. The fire is now under control.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.