RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond’s Southside Friday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to a local hospital at 11:12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, after a man arrived in a personal vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

After investigating, police determined that the shooting took place on the 5600 block of Petosky Avenue. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.