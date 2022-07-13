RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting near the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Jahnke Road.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 6900 block of Marlowe Road just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

When they got there, the officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.