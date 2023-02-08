RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are currently investigating a shooting in which one man was hospitalized.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers were called to the 6600 block of Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes Unite are at the scene and continuing to investigate the incident.

There is no further information available at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department.