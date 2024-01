RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the area of Westover.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, officers were called to the 6000 block of Glenway Court for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-646-5112.