RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of one man earlier this week.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officers were called to the 2400 block of Halifax Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at 804-646-3874.