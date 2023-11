RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Richmond’s Northside, according to police.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue at around 5:26 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 for a report of a shooting.

It was determined that a man had been shot, his injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.