RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was injured in a reported shooting near Hull Street Road in Richmond on Thursday morning.

Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Welton Avenue, just off the 4000 block of Hull Street Road, at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police investigate a shooting in Richmond's Southside Thursday, Nov. 3 (Photo: Howard Williams/ 8News)

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective O’Neil at 804-646-4494.