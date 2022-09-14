RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is injured and left with nearly $1,000 in damage after his car was rear-ended last week by another driver, who then sped away.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Robby Comia is still taking pain medicine for neck pain after the incident.

According to Comia, the incident happened on Sept. 9 at around 5:30 p.m. Comia said he was stopped at a red light on German School Road that evening, waiting to turn left onto Jahnke Road.

In October 2020, 16-year-old Aajah Rosemond was hit and killed at the same intersection. There are still flowers on the ground and a memorial in her honor.



The intersection where Comia’s car was hit and where 16-year-old Aajah Rosemond was hit and killed in 2020. Photos contributed by Rachel Keller / 8News

Comia told 8News, the hit caught him off guard.

“I jerked forward and realized that someone had hit me from the back,” Comia said.

He told 8News that he turned his car off, took off his seatbelt, turned his hazard lights on and got out of the car to talk to the driver. That’s when the driver started to back up.

“At first I thought, ‘okay, he’s just trying to make room for me to look at the car or he’s just trying to get out of traffic,” Comia said. “The next thing I know, he’s going all the way over to the right and I’m yelling at him.”



Damage can be seen on Comia’s car after the hit-and-run incident. Photos contributed by Rachel Keller / 8News

Comia said he was in shock as the driver who hit him sped through the red light and headed toward Chippenham Parkway. The screws on the driver’s license plate marked up Comia’s car. His trim work is damaged and there’s a crack in the cover.

“When I do look at it, I remember that this person hit my car and took off, so, it’s aggravating and it’s frustrating,” Comia said.

According to Comia, a witness tried to follow the driver to get part of their license plate.

“I was stuck in thinking that this person’s going to do the right thing and pull over and take responsibility for [the incident]. Then it was the exact opposite,” Comia said, who told 8News the car that hit him can be described as a silver four-dour sedan.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Richmond Police Department.