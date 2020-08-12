Man involved in murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson to be sentenced

Quinshawn Betts is scheduled to appear in Richmond Circuit Court on August 12, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man found guilty of murder in the shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson is set to be sentenced today.

19-year-old Quinshawn Betts is scheduled to appear before a judge in the Richmond Circuit Court. He is one of three men charged in the death of the 9-year-old girl.

Markiya Dickson was struck by a stray bullet while attending a family Memorial Day cookout at Carter Jones Park in May of 2019.

Back in March, a Richmond judge found Betts guilty for second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Dickson’s family said that during the Memorial Day cookout, men on the basketball court started shooting into a crowd at the park and Dickson was running to safety when she was struck. An 11-year-old boy and a man were also shot but survived.

Dickson died at the hospital.

Jermaine Davis and Jesus Turner, the two other suspects in her death, have been charged with murder.

Betts is set to be in court at 9 a.m. Yesterday, rioters in the City of Richmond caused damage to the John Marshall Courthouse. At this time, it is unknown if the courthouse will be closed due to the overnight damage.