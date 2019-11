RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were shot in the 900 block of N. 31 Street, according to police.

Officers responded to the area just before 8:15 p.m. Monday night following reports of a shooting.

Police said two males, one juvenile and one adult, were shot. The adult male is suffering from life-threatening injuries. The juvenile was wounded, but not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

