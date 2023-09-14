RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond City employee was killed by a falling tree in Libby Hill Park this morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, officers were called to Libby Hill Park for the report of a fallen tree and possible injuries.

Upon their arrival, responders found a man injured under the fallen tree. Units with the Richmond Fire Department worked to remove the tree from the victim and he was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man died from his injuries at the hospital. He has been identified as an employee of the City of Richmond.

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit were called to investigate. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene and took over as the lead investigators.

The news comes less than a week after another employee with the City of Richmond was “seriously injured” by a live electrical wire at an elementary school.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Major Crimes Unit at 804-646-6740.