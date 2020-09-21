Man killed in afternoon Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a shooting in Richmond Monday afternoon.
Authorities say it happened in the 3500 block of East Richmond Road just before 3 p.m. There, police found a man shot inside a home.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
