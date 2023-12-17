RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department (RPD) Crash Team is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Pocoshock area.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, at about 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Hull Street Road and Orcutt Lane for a report of a person down. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man unresponsive and on the ground of the westbound lane of Hull Street Road.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

When the RPD Crash Team arrived on scene, they determined that the male was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone who may have saw the collision or a vehicle with front-end damage on the morning of Dec. 17 is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective J. DeBoard at 804-646-1709.