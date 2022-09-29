RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being trapped in a devastating house fire on Clarkson Road in Richmond Thursday morning.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to the fire department, the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home.

Heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the structure was seen by response crews as soon as they arrived at the scene.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: The Richmond Fire Department)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: The Richmond Fire Department)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: The Richmond Fire Department)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: The Richmond Fire Department)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

Prior to the arrival of the fire department, officials said multiple Good Samaritans attempted to rescue the trapped victim. Once on scene, crews were able to remove the man, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Two additional adult occupants were able to evacuate themselves from the home safely. The Virginia Red Cross was called in to assist the occupants.

The fire was marked under control at 8:14 a.m. and the Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

8News is working to get more details, stay with us for updates.