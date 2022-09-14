RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has confirmed one man is now dead after an early morning shooting on Warwick Road.

The police department was called to the scene, located in the 5900 block of Warwick Road, just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

As of 7:40 a.m., there was still an active scene at the home, with police tape blocking off the area.

The Richmond Police Department has confirmed one man is now dead after an early morning shooting on Warwick Road. (Photo Credit: Amir Massenburg / 8News)

Stretches of Bramwell Road and Warwick Road in the vicinity of the incident are closed to drivers.

8News is at the scene, working to get more information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.