RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was killed in an East End shooting on Monday evening has been identified by Richmond Police.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon Jackson of Richmond.

At 8:44 p.m. on Monday, April 3, the Richmond Police Department received a call for a shooting on the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Richmond’s East End. Once on scene, officers found Jackson with an apparent gunshot wound on the 1000 block of Mosby Street.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner is still working to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgons at 804-646-7570.