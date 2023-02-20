RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the Highland Terrace neighborhood of Richmond’s Northside.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officers were called to the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926.