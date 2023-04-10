RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has identified the man who was killed in an apparent homicide on Easter Sunday in the city’s East End.

On Sunday, April 9 at approximately 7:09 p.m., Richmond Police officers were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man, who has now been identified as Patrick Jenkins, 38, of Richmond.

Jenkins was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken a local hospital, where he later died.

The Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause and manner of Jenkins’ death.

Anyone with information related to Jenkins’ death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.