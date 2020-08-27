Man killed in Midlothian Turnpike shooting

The death toll continues to rise amidst a violent week in the City of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a man was killed after a shooting in 3400 block of Midlothian Turnpike Thursday morning.

A department spokesperson told 8News that officers arrived in the 3400 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The fatal shooting is the latest in a string of incidents involving gunfire that is being investigated by Richmond Police.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, police say a 20-year-old man was killed in the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue. Two days later, five people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s Whitcomb Court development.

Two days after Monday’s shooting, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Cofer Road just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A woman was also injured in a fiery crash as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

