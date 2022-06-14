RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives have now identified the man who fell from the Powhite Parkway Bridge onto the Forest Hill Avenue overpass.

Shortly before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, officers responded to a call for someone falling from the Powhite Parkway Bridge. Sources close to the scene told 8News that the man was hit by a tractor-trailer after falling.





Photos of traffic fatality incident on Powhite Parkway by Howie Williams/WRIC

Officers arrived and found 44-year-old Erik Cook of Beaver Dam down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is still yet to determine the cause and manner of Cook’s death.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at 804-646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.