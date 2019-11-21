Man killed in crash on Richmond Downtown Expressway

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say an unidentified man was killed when his car veered off the road on a Downtown Expressway Wednesday night.

Troopers say the man was not wearing a seat belt. Speed is considered a factor. Police add the driver was not wearing his seat belt.

Police said the driver of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was traveling westbound on Interstate-195 when his vehicle ran off the road, struck and went over a guardrail, hit a pole and overturned.

VSP said the driver died at the scene.

Richmond Police Department in addition to officers with the Richmond Metropolitan Authority are on scene.

