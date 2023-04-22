RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot in Richmond’s East End early Saturday morning.

According to an email from the Richmond Police Department, at around 12:13 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, officers responded to the 1800 block of R Street near Mosby Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating, and no information was released about potential suspects.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

