Man killed in Richmond’s east side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead following a shooting in Richmond’s east side, according to police. A homicide investigation is underway.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Coalter Street around 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly thereafter.

A woman was also self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

