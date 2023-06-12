RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in a shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartments in Richmond Sunday night.

According to a release from the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 10:34 pm for a reported shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not released, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.