RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police officers are investigating after a shooting victim was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday night.

Police arrived to the hospital just before midnight. They found the victim dead on arrival. Officers later found a crime scene at the Graystone Place Apartments in the southside.

Police say they found another shooting victim around the same time. He is expected to recover. A spokesperson says it’s not clear right now if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.